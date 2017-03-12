Alec Baldwin returned to Saturday Night Live as Donald Trump tonight, just as SNL returned to a decidedly pre-Trump, movie-parody sketch style for its cold-open: Baldwin’s Trump, in green military flight jacket, starring in an Independence Day-style sci-fi film. (Watch a sort clip below).

The year is 2018, the human race is under attack by aliens – real, outer-space type aliens – and Baldwin’s Trump is attempting to rally the troops. “We don’t win anymore!,” he whines. “The aliens are killing us, and they’re laughing at us.”

Asked by Kenan Thompson’s commander how he intends to defeat the invaders, Trump blurts, “We are going to bring the coal back, we’re going to have so much coal.” Told by the commander that California has been obliterated, Trump responds, “Even Arnold?”

From there, the sketch makes the expected comparisons between the invading Zorblat-9 and Russia, as Trump defends the other side, prompting one soldier to grumble about his leader’s possible business ties to the invaders.

The green-faced Zorblatians finally arrive, demanding to be taken to the leader. “Really?” says one, “this is going to be so easy.”