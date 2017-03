Alec Baldwin, who recently said his days as Saturday Night Live’s Donald Trump may be numbered, doesn’t seem to be ditching the wig anytime too soon: The actor has tweeted a pretty big hint that he’ll be dropping by 30 Rock later tonight.

“Tonight at 11:30,” Baldwin tweeted. “No apple-agizing.” That’s Baldwin’s Trump-speak for no “apologizing,” which Baldwin insists the president can’t actually verbalize.

Here’s the tweet: