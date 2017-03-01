Alec Baldwin probably couldn’t have chosen anyone less esteemed than himself in the eyes of Donald Trump: Saturday Night Live’s favorite Trump will collaborate with novelist and longtime Trump needler Kurt Andersen on faux memoir You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump.

The satirical memoir, with Baldwin reading the audiobook, will be published by Penguin Press with a November target date. “Let me say how excited I am to be covering the White House” with Andersen, Baldwin tweeted today.

Thanking Baldwin, Andersen tweeted that he has “revived my sideline as a Trump profiteer,” no doubt a reference to Andersen’s days as cofounder (with Graydon Carter) of Spy magazine, the New York-centric satirical magazine of the 1980s and ’90s that routinely mocked the real-estate era Trump as a “short-fingered vulgarian,” launching the small-hands jibes that trail the President even today.

Here are the Baldwin and Andersen tweets, followed by Penguin’s announcement.

Let me say how excited I am to be covering the White House w @KBAndersen https://t.co/ytx42q2CQF — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 1, 2017

Kurt Andersen and @AlecBaldwin to Write Satirical Book About @realDonaldTrump… and we're so excited to publish it. https://t.co/Rau7zdNo0N — Penguin Press (@penguinpress) March 1, 2017

In announcing the book project to The New York Times this morning, Baldwin said Andersen will do most of the writing. “We have that arrangement whereby he doesn’t put on the wig, I don’t open up a Word document,” Baldwin said. Andersen, channeling Trump to describe the book, said, “It’ll be sharp. I’m going to start talking like Trump: It’ll be great! It’ll be fantastic! But it will be sharp. It won’t just be fun-loving.”

Baldwin’s real memoir, Nevertheless, hits stores April 4 via Harper.