ABC late-night star Jimmy Kimmel asked Alec Baldwin if he’s among those lobbying to play Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Trump has said he won’t go to the dinner, but then he thinks the White House Correspondents Association is a den of enemies of the American people. He doesn’t think too much of Baldwin either, since the actor started playing him on Saturday Night Live.

“I wouldn’t say I’m not lobbying,” Baldwin responded coyly. He noted others have said they’d like to play Trump’s stand-in, including one guy who is aggressively lobbying on the internet.

“You own it,” Kimmel said dismissively of Baldwin’s competition. “It should be whoever the president hates seeing do it the most. And that’s undoubtedly you.”