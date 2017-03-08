Alan Powell has booked a series regular role opposite Hannah Ware in Redliners, NBC‘s drama pilot based on short stories by Charlaine Harris. Written by Emerald City executive producer Shaun Cassidy and comic creator Kelly Sue DeConnick, and directed by Jason Ensler, in the tone of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Redliners mixes humor, romance and espionage. It follows a pair of former operatives who get reactivated and drawn into a larger conspiracy while attempting to maintain their undercover lives. Powell will play Wynn Rhymer, a cop in Anne’s (Ware) quiet New York suburb, the vigilant father of a teenage daughter, and a bit suspicious of what his new girlfriend is getting up to. Powell, a successful musician from Nashville, has appeared in several indie films including The Song and Where Hope Grows. This is his first network television role. He’s repped by Scott Hart Management and SMS Talent.

Sofia Pernas (Jane The Virgin) is set as a series regular in For God And Country, NBC’s military drama pilot from writer Dean Georgaris, Keshet Studios and Universal TV. Written by Georgaris and directed by Brad Anderson, For God And Country is described as a heart-pounding look into the complex world of our bravest military heroes who make personal sacrifices while executing the most challenging and dangerous missions behind enemy lines. Pernas will play Hannah Archer, a member of Patricia’s team of analysts at the Defense Intelligence Agency. Pernas just wrapped a three-episode arc on the CW’s Jane The Virgin. She’s repped by Ryan Daly at Zero Gravity Management and Innovative Artists.