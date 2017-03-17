Al Sapienza (Game of Silence) has booked a recurring role in Amazon’s upcoming original series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. John Krasinski is Jack Ryan, who uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that launches him into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale. Sapienza will play Lt. Gen. Marcus Trent, associate director for military affairs. Wiry, tough, no-nonsense, he’s a contrarian with a firm grasp of high stakes. Sapienza’s recent credits include in xXx: Return of Xander Cage and Game of Silence, and he next appears in Shades of Blue, Bates Motel and the Rob Reiner feature Shock & Awe. He is repped by SDB Partners, the Characters and Vanguard Management Group.

Emanuela Postacchini (Third Person) has signed on as a recurring in TNT’s upcoming 10-episode straight-to-series psychological thriller The Alienist, a co-production of Paramount Television and Turner’s Studio T. Based on the international best-selling novel by Caleb Carr, The Alienist is set during the Gilded Age of New York City in 1896, when a series of haunting, gruesome murders of boy prostitutes grips the city. Postacchini will play Flora, a beautiful young prostitute at the Frenchtown brothel who indulges in some twisted role playing and is a favorite of newspaper illustrator John Moore (Luke Evans). Postacchini’s recent credits include The Last Ship, Anna Karenina and the features Better Days, The Man Who Was Thursday and Third Person. She is repped by Schumacher Management.