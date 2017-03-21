Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch kept his cool for the most part during today’s one-part-contentious-one-part-treacle confirmation hearing. Mostly the news TV cameras following the hearing lapped up his Mr. Smith Goes To Washington routine, complete with engthy explanation to bemused Washingtonians about the fine art of mutton busting, and the annual stock show parade that makes its way up Denver’s 17th Avenue each year.

But Gorsuch seemed to drop the Jimmy Stewart shtick and go more Edward Arnold when grilled by Dem. Sen. Al Franken about The Case of the Frozen Trucker. As an appeals court judge, Gorsuch famously had ruled against a truck driver who claimed he’d been wrongly fired by his employer. The trucker claimed that, after waiting a couple hours in 14-below-zero temperature, in his truck with frozen brakes, while his company sent help, he began suffering from hypothermia. Ignoring his supervisor’s demand to continue waiting anyway, he unhitched his unheated truck from it malfunctioning trailer, and drove away in 14-degrees-below-zero weather to find warmth.

“He gets fired and rest of judges all go ‘that’s ridiculous, you can’t fire a guy for doing that’,” Franken said to Gorsuch. Noting the driver had two options under the company’s directive: possibly freezing to death, or driving a dangerous rig, “Which would you have done?” Franken asked Gorsuch.

“Senator, I don’t know what I would have done,” Gorsuch responded, after hesitating, saying he empathized with the driver.

“Everyone here would have done exactly what he did – and I think that’s an easy answer,” Franken shot back impatiently.

“It is absurd to say this company is in its rights to fire him…I had a career in identifying absurdity,” the Saturday Night Live alum said. “And I know it when I see it. And it makes me question your judgment.”