EXCLUSIVE: The hot book-to-movie property going into the weekend: Afterlife, a mind-bending science fiction novel by Marcus Sakey that tells a love story that crosses parallel worlds and so treads visually in terrain covered by such films as Ghost, Interstellar and The Matrix. The book, which will be published by Amazon, will be sent to buyers tomorrow by CAA and the Story Factory.

Sakey’s previous novel, Brilliance, sold screen rights to Legendary for $1.25 million after a heated auction several years ago. David Koepp was hired to adapt for Will Smith to star and Joe Roth to produce. The movie stalled as Legendary reshuffled its executive ranks. The book sold more than 1 million copies, and rights went back to the author, who subsequently wrote two more novels to complete a trilogy.

Stay tuned on Afterlife as studios, producers and filmmakers spend the weekend reading it.