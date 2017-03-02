The 31st annual AFI Fest will run from November 9-16 this year, unveiling its dates this morning and announcing that entries in feature, documentary, experimental and short films are now being accepted. For the latter category, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recognizes the fest as a qualifying festival for the Oscars Live Action and Animated Short Film competitions.

The festival has always played a key role in launching awards-season fare into the marketplace. Its world premiere, gala and special screening films this past fall included Moana, Patriots Day, Miss Sloane, Jackie, Rules Don’t Apply, The Comedian and La La Land. In all it screened 118 films last year representing 46 countries.

There are three deadlines for submissions for AFI Fest 2017: early (March 31), the official deadline (May 5) and the final deadline (July 14).