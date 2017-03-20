Beautycon Media, which aims to be the top beauty and fashion destination for teens and young adults, just raised $9 million with help from media companies A+E Networks and Live Nation, and Main Street Advisors.

Cash from the Series A funding will be used to help redefine the concept of beauty at Beautycon Festivals, Beautycon Box, and Beautycon Digital platforms.

A+E CEO Nancy Dubuc says the company has become “a major player not only in the experiential marketplace, but also the digital content and ecommerce businesses.” She plans to explore “a number of synergies particularly with our Lifetime brand.”

Others who have backed the enterprise include AOL’s BBG Ventures, Hearst Media, Third Wave Digital, Atom Factory CEO Troy Carter, YouTube’s Bethany Mota, and Creative Artists Agency.

CEO Moj Mahdara says she wants Beautycon to become “the go to company for brands to be able to engage directly with their fans in the millennial and Gen Z space.”