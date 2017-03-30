Adult Swim has ordered two new animated series, Apollo Gauntlet and Hot Streets, for premiere later this year.

Apollo Gauntlet, set for premiere this summer, hails from Canadian animator Myles Langlois. The quarter-hour animated comedy series centers around an ordinary cop, Paul Cassidy, who gets transported to a futuristic medieval society by the evil Dr. Benign. With the help of a magic suit and a set of talking gauntlets that may or may not have magical powers, Paul becomes Apollo Gauntlet on a quest to fight evil and find Dr. Benign. The series is created by Langlois and produced by Mondo’s animation studio, Six Point Harness, and Mosaic.

Adult Swim

Science fiction adventure series Hot Streets, from animation newcomer Brian Wysol, is set for premiere on Adult Swim this fall. The quarter-hour animated series revolves around FBI Agent Mark Branski, his partner, his niece, and her dog, who investigate supernatural phenomena.

/Brian Wysol Myles Langlois

Wysol, who has worked as writer on hit shows such as Rick and Morty and Robot Chicken, executive produces along with Seth Green, Matt Senreich, John Harvatine IV, and Eric Towner (Robot Chicken), Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty). Hot Streets is produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios.

The series orders come as Adult Swim continues to perform strong in ratings. The network has ranked No. 1 in basic cable with millennials for more than a decade.