Adriene Bowles, who ran publicity all through the various gyrations Focus Features went through over the past few years, is leaving to become president of publicity at Annapurna Pictures. It’s the latest signal Megan Ellison’s company is ready to step up as a substantial distributor as well as financier/producer of prestige fare, after top execs Erik Lomis and Marc Weinstock joined the company.

Bowles, one of the most respected PR execs in the prestige space, will spearhead PR and awards campaigns and work with Annapurna’s new marketing (David Kaminow runs that division) and distribution (Lomis) operations. Annapurna’s first release will be the Kathryn Bigelow-directed untitled pic about the 1967 Detroit riots, set for August 14 release.

Films Bowles helped guide at Focus range from Nocturnal Animals to The Theory Of Everything, Dallas Buyers Club, Milk, Lost In Translation and Brokeback Mountain.