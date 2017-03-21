Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin and Tracy Morgan are among the celebrities that will take part in Stand for Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU, a Facebook Live telethon to benefit the American Civil Liberties Union.

Stand For Rights ACLU

Stand for Rights will stream via Facebook Live on Friday, March 31 at 7PM ET, broadcasting from the Facebook pages of Stand for Rights 2017, Funny or Die and The Huffington Post. Original videos produced by Funny Or Die will also premiere throughout the broadcast.

“Our work in the courts is essential right now to hold off the worst of the abuses,” said ACLU Executive Director Anthony D. Romero. “But it is also the collective will and tireless actions of ‘we the people’ that serve as a bulwark against unconstitutional and wrong-headed policies and executive orders. By supporting our work through this telethon, we can fight even harder to defend the rights guaranteed by our Constitution.”

Additional guests include Padma Lakshmi, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Jon Hamm, Uzo Aduba, Josh Charles, Amy Poehler, Zosia Mamet, Ike Barinholtz and many more. Stand for Rights is being executive produced by Friend of a Friend Productions in collaboration with The Huffington Post, Funny or Die and Maggie Vision.