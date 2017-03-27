Access Entertainment has taken a 24.9% stake in Bad Wolf, the production company behind the upcoming BBC adaptation of Philip Pullman’s epic His Dark Materials. Launched by Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner in 2015, in association with Welsh Government, Bad Wolf is based in South Wales and LA. Current projects include A Discovery Of Witches, based on the Deborah Harkness novels, and an adaptation of Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles. This investment by Access Entertainment provides Bad Wolf with further support to fast track its scripted productions, and grow business globally. Access Entertainment launched last year under former BBC Director of Television, Danny Cohen. Its focus is to invest across the entertainment sector with a concentration in high-quality TV, films, digital content and theater. In January, it teamed with BBC Worldwide and Lookout Point to launch Benchmark Television, an indie commissioning entity with the power to greelight scripted series without backing from a network or platform. It also has a first-look deal with Tessa Ross and Juliette Howell’s House Productions.

AMC In the run-up to MIP-TV, AMC Studios has hired Mark Dee-Shapland as Head of Content Sales. In the newly-created role, the exec is responsible for worldwide content sales initiatives of all off-network distribution of AMC Networks-owned programming. At MIP, AMC Studios will be focused on AMC Networks’ portfolio including: The Terror, Lodge 49, Brockmire, Stan Against Evil, Documentary Now!, Robert Kirkman’s Heroes And Villains Of Comic Books, James Cameron’s Story Of Science Fiction, Murder In The Heartland (WT), and Talking With Chris Hardwick. Dee-Shapland previously held several positions at Off the Fence, most recently as VP of Sales and Co-Production.