“It was really a wonderful night and yes, there was a little excitement at the end. It was shock, said Academy boss Cheryl Boone Issacs, while speaking on the Oscars snafu during a panel discussion at SXSW. “However, what I thought was so important was how, in a matter of minutes, you saw a humanity and a respect and a graciousness from the La La Land filmmakers and the Moonlight filmmakers in way that I thought was very special,” she expounded. “I felt with everyone associated… all came together in a beautiful note and a beautiful ending.”

Issacs was joined onstage by Hidden Figures scribe Allison Schroeder, who felt, within the chaos, that moment was special for both films. “It was a moment when the movie stars were no longer movie stars and the millionaire producers were no longer millionaire [producers], everyone was just an artist trying to support both sides… there was a comradeship.”

The ladies were on hand in the Austin Convention Center, to talk mostly on the evolution of the business and the strong push for inclusiveness, which Boone said the Academy had “already been committed to doing,” before the #Oscarsowhite campaign. “It appeared outside to work quickly,” she said on the changes that took place in the organization. “But truthfully, we become more vocal about it than our normal process.” She launched the A2020 initiative, which focused on “increasing inclusion for gender, people of color, and international.” “This conversation will continue… it gives as a goal to work for.”

Having served the maximum allotted four consecutive terms, Issacs tenure as President will come to an end this year. She said she’ll miss the conversations like the one today and touched on what her future plans were. “I’ve traveled around the world and met the most interesting people. I will continue that. I always have and I always will. I’m fascinated about people’s individual journey, I don’t care what they do.”