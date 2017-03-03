Following Sunday’s Oscar award ceremony that ended with everyone’s head spinning, Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs sent out an email to the members, sharing her thoughts on the infamous night and of course, addressing the snafu heard around the world. In the email, she lauds show producers Jennifer Todd and Michael De Luca for the “tremendous (and often thankless) job” and host Jimmy Kimmel for doing an “impeccable and effortless” job.

“It’s now been a few days since what was one of the best — and certainly most dramatic and talked about — Oscar ceremonies of all time.”

“I am so proud of the work and effort from each and every one of you this past year leading up to our show last Sunday, and the tremendous (and often thankless) job achieved by Jennifer Todd, Michael De Luca and their entire team in producing a show that was entertaining, enlightening, and emotional, and that reminded people around the world why we love the movies. what’s the headline now

