Abramorama and Mangusta Productions are partnering to bring films that support a positive “consciousness” message to the theatrical marketplace, and have announced their first two films in the new deal.

Their first collaboration is the feature length documentary The Last Shaman, directed by Raz Degan. The film tells the story of James Freeman, a young man who decides to take matters in his own hands when faced with incurable depression. He undergoes a life-changing journey in the Amazon jungle that brings him a deeper understanding and acceptance of self. Along the way he experiences the healing properties of the tribal plant medicine Ayahuasca and the world around it.

The Last Shaman, executive produced by John Battsek, Luca Argentero, Lapo Elkhann, Francesco Melzi, Ran Mor, Ron Rofe and Giancarlo Canavesio, will open at the Sunshine Cinema in New York City on May 12, with Los Angeles, San Francisco and other markets to follow.

Abramorama will also release Tao Raspoli’s Monogamish, a feature length documentary that fully supports love but questions the ideals of monogamy, in the fall. Recovering from a heartbreaking divorce, independent filmmaker Ruspoli takes to the road to talk to his relatives, advice columnists, psychologists, historians, anthropologists, artists, philosophers, sex workers, sex therapists, and ordinary couples about love, sex & monogamy in our culture. What he discovers about his very unconventional family, and about the history and psychology of love and marriage leads him to question the ideal of monogamy, and the traditional family values that go with it.

“Our relationship with Mangusta and Giancarlo has developed organically – exactly right given the nature of this venture,” Abramorama’s Richard Abramowitz and Karol Martesko-Fenster expressed. “We’re very excited about merging our approach to ‘tribal’ audiences with his knowledge of this space to bring out “conscious” movies, something we need now more than ever.”

“Conscious docs change cultural paradigms and improve the world and need to be positioned and presented to the right audiences,” stated Giancarlo Canavesio, Mangusta CEO & Founder. “Abramorama has been a leader in the ‘mind, body, spirit’ space, and together we found a model to protect the capital of conscious investors by guaranteeing a modicum of R.O.I., in addition to R.O.F (return on fun) and R.O.K. (return on karma). We are also excited to be collaborating with Abramorama on our newly established 501(c) 3 – Picture for Progress.”