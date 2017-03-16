Abramorama will handle the North American theatrical distribution of John Scheinfeld’s documentary Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary. With interviews by Wynton Marsalis, President Bill Clinton, Sonny Rollins, Dr. Cornel West and Common, Trane played to good notices at Telluride, Toronto and DOC NYC, among other fests.

Chasing Trane is produced by Spencer Proffer, John Beug, Scott Pascucci and Dave Harding, and is set for a theatrical release in New York on April 14, with Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and additional cities to follow.

Writer/director Scheinfeld’s previous credits include music-related docus The U.S. vs. John Lennon and Who Is Harry Nilsson…?

Abramorama calls Chasing Trane “the definitive documentary film about an outside-the-box thinker with extraordinary talent whose boundary-shattering music continues to impact and influence people around the world.”

The docu was produced with the full participation of the Coltrane family and the support of the record labels that collectively own the musician’s catalog.

The film features Denzel Washington voicing the jazz legend’s own words. “In many of his roles Denzel radiates an exceptional quiet strength.” says Scheinfeld. “Coltrane, many of his friends told me, embodied a similar strength. That’s why Denzel was my first choice to speak his words and I’m thrilled he made the time to participate in our film.”

Said Abramorama’s Richard Abramowitz, “I’ve been a fan of John Scheinfeld’s work for years, particularly his Harry Nillson film, and the opportunity to work with him on this exceptional piece about a man of unequaled gifts is, indeed, a privilege.”