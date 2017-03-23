ABC News quickly regained control of its account this morning, but not before hackers praised President Donald Trump as “lord and savior.” Another fake tweet falsely claimed that a famous rapper had died in a bus crash.

“We resolved the issue quickly and errant tweets were deleted,” ABC News’ public relations account tweeted at 8:52 am ET. The Twitter feeds of ABC News, Good Morning America and Good Morning America Pop News were targeted by the hackers.

.@ABC News, @GMA & @GMAPopNews Twitter accounts were hacked early this morning. We resolved the issue quickly & errant tweets were deleted. — ABCNews PR (@ABCNewsPR) March 23, 2017

Two hours prior to the resolution, ABC News PR announced the hacking and assured followers that the issue was being resolved.

.@ABC News, @GMA and @GMAPopNews Twitter accounts were hacked early this morning. We're working on resolving the problem. — ABCNews PR (@ABCNewsPR) March 23, 2017

One of the “errant tweets” had lied that rapper Tyler the Creator had died in a bus crash. Another tweet claimed, “we are totally russian hackers, but we love @POTUS @realDonaldTrump ;)” and trump is our “lord and savior”.

During the hack, subsequent comments in the ABC News twitter feed devolved into obscenities and sexist rants. Among the safe-for-work entries was this plug for a competitor: