Boy bands are coming to ABC. The network has ordered 10 episodes of Boy Band, a new singing competition series set to premiere in the summer.

In the series, singers will battle it out to become a member of the next music sensation. Viewers at home will vote for their five favorite band members. Winners get a spot in the band and a recording contract with Hollywood Records.

ABC has been searching for a singing franchise for several years. Duets and Rising Stars were among the unsuccessful attempts. Duets, starring Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Robin Thicke and Jennifer Nettles, was canceled after one season in 2012. Rising Star, based on the Israeli format, met the same fate, airing for one season only in 2014. The network also had considered a revival of American Idol, but off-and-on talks a few months back went nowhere. Idol now is eyeing a possible comeback on NBC.

Boy Band is produced by Matador Content. Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson, Jane Mun and Joel Relampagos serve as executive producers.