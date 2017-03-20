AARP today announced the launch of in-house production entity AARP Studios and set its first project, Dinner With Don, starring Don Rickles.

The 10-episode Dinner With Don will featuring Rickles dining with friends and fellow comedians at some of his favorite LA-area restaurants, with a guest list that includes Billy Crystal, Robert De Niro, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler, Vince Vaughn, Paul Rudd, Marisa Tomei and Martin Scorsese. The series also will feature archives and footage from guest’s personal archives whenever possible. The premiere date will be announced in the first quarter of 2017.

Dinner with Don is a co-production with Stamper Lumber Media Group, the production company founded by producer Robert Bauer (Waitress, Headcase) former Mark Burnett Production executives C. Scot Cru (The Apprentice, Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader) and Patrice Choghi (Televisa, Mark Burnett Productions). Rickles’ long-time manager Tony Oppedisano’s Winbrook Entertainment and Rickles’ Wynnefield Productions serve as executive producers alongside Stamper Lumber Media Group

Led by former Discovery Communications’ digital studios executive producer and director, Jeffrey Eagle, AARP Studios will distribute its viral videos, documentaries, virtual reality content and long-form television specials across multiple platforms including film, television and digital media.

“AARP Studios is all about telling real and relatable stories driven by great characters,” said Eagle. “In creating a show with Don Rickles, we give viewers a seat at the table and the chance to hear decades of great show business stories from one of the most celebrated comedians of all time.”

The deal was brokered by Jake Dexter at Paradigm.