Aaron McCusker is set to join Scott Adkins in Eric Zaragoza directorial debut indie Incoming, written by Jorge Saralegui. Based on an original story by Rick Benattar, Nigel Thomas and Saralegui, it centers on an International Space Station that now serves as a prison. When the imprisoned terrorists take over the Station and turn it into a missile aimed at Moscow, only a shuttle pilot and a rookie doctor can stop them. McCusker will play Bridges, a shuttle pilot who’s tasked with stopping a group of criminals from taking over a space station that could cause the destruction of Moscow. XLrator Media is distrributing the Benattar/Thomas Productions’ sci-fi thriller, which is currently in production. Premiere’s Elias Axume and Red Production’s Milos Dukelic are also producing. Most recently, McCusker wrapped the Dave Bautista/Pierce Brosnan indie Final Score, directed by Scott Mann. He’s appeared on various shows, most notably the UK version of Shameless and ABC’s Astronaut Wives Club. He’s repped by The Artists Partnership and LINK.

Maxwell Poth

Noah Galvin, known for his breakout role in the ABC comedy The Real O’Neals, is making his feature debut in Bron Studios/Foxtail Entertainment/Phantom Four’s Assassination Nation. He’s join Bill Skarsgård, Joel McHale, Bella Thorne, Maude Apatow, Suki Waterhouse, Odessa Young, and Colman Domingo. Sam Levinson wrote and is directing the pic, which centers on four teenage girls from a small suburb who become the focus of unwanted worldwide media attention after their personal information is leaked by an anonymous hacker. Galvin will play Marty, a computer whiz and member of Audio/Visual club who is one of the first to discover the vicious thread posted by secret hacker. Producers are Matthew Malek and Anita Gou, Phantom Four’s David Goyer and Kevin Turen, and Bron’s Aaron L. Gilbert. Galvin is repped by UTA, Station 3, Stewart Talent, and Jackoway, Tyerman Wertheimer, Austen Mandelbaum.