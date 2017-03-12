Principal photography for A Wrinkle in Time has wrapped, director Ava Duvernay confirmed Sunday via Twitter. Calling it “an epic adventure” and that she “loved each and every minute,” DuVernay also shared a slew of new film stills and pictures from the set with the cast, including Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Moonlight’s Andre Holland, among others.
“Thanks to the truly beautiful crew of Wrinkle in Time and our studio for standing with me every step of the way. Extraordinary experience,” DuVernay continued on Twitter. The Selma helmer also thanked every cast member, tweeting photos as the actors and actresses wrapped their work.
“That’s a wrap on Mindy Kaling. She was the very first Wrinkle casting idea I had. So grateful she said yes! Thanks, Mindy! Love to you!” DuVernay expresssed.
“She blew me away everyday with her tremendous talent. But more than that, w/ her kindness. Thanks, Reese!” she added about Witherspoon.
“Gosh, we had fun. My great friend. Her role as Mrs. Which is literally out of this world. Thanks, OW,” DuVernay stated about Oprah.
She also commented on Girl Meets World star Rowan Blanchard’s performance, as well as Deric McCabe, Storm Reid and Levi Zane Miller.
A Wrinkle in Time arrives in theaters on April 6, 2018. Check out the rest of the images below:
April 2018 is too far! I would never rush post-production and thus risk a final cut that would be any less than originally envisioned, but IF they finish post-prod by early fall, maybe they could move it up to November 22 (Wednesday), Thanksgiving Weekend? It would be the only major release AND would have a whole month before The Last Jedi.