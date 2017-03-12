Principal photography for A Wrinkle in Time has wrapped, director Ava Duvernay confirmed Sunday via Twitter. Calling it “an epic adventure” and that she “loved each and every minute,” DuVernay also shared a slew of new film stills and pictures from the set with the cast, including Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Moonlight’s Andre Holland, among others.

“Thanks to the truly beautiful crew of Wrinkle in Time and our studio for standing with me every step of the way. Extraordinary experience,” DuVernay continued on Twitter. The Selma helmer also thanked every cast member, tweeting photos as the actors and actresses wrapped their work.

“That’s a wrap on Mindy Kaling. She was the very first Wrinkle casting idea I had. So grateful she said yes! Thanks, Mindy! Love to you!” DuVernay expresssed.

That's a wrap on @MindyKaling! She was the very first WRINKLE casting idea I had. So grateful she said yes! Thanks, Mindy! Love to you! 💛 pic.twitter.com/RoCIQukc2G — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

“She blew me away everyday with her tremendous talent. But more than that, w/ her kindness. Thanks, Reese!” she added about Witherspoon.

That's a wrap on @RWitherspoon! She blew me away everyday with her tremendous talent. But more than that, w/ her kindness. Thanks, Reese! 💛 pic.twitter.com/BPCsvoOdKJ — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

“Gosh, we had fun. My great friend. Her role as Mrs. Which is literally out of this world. Thanks, OW,” DuVernay stated about Oprah.

That's a wrap on @Oprah for WRINKLE! Gosh, we had fun. My great friend. Her role as MRS. WHICH is literally out of this world. Thanks, OW. 💛 pic.twitter.com/dk1KuGyw1F — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

She also commented on Girl Meets World star Rowan Blanchard’s performance, as well as Deric McCabe, Storm Reid and Levi Zane Miller.

A Wrinkle in Time arrives in theaters on April 6, 2018. Check out the rest of the images below:

Principal photography for WRINKLE IN TIME wrapped last night! An epic adventure. I loved each and every minute. xo! pic.twitter.com/D3z5J6KBIz — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

WRINKLE IN TIME. In theaters. April 6, 2018. 👑 pic.twitter.com/8CQ9o1BAgR — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on @RowanBlanchard! She joined us for a few days and made a big impression. She's a real artist with a voice. Thanks, Rowan. 💛 pic.twitter.com/rr00XTiV5c — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a WRINKLE IN TIME wrap on #AndreHolland. A dream of an actor and a man. Thanks, Dre. 💛 pic.twitter.com/wPXxC2cSDi — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on our golden boy and incredible discovery @DericMccabe. This child has a spirit like no one else. You'll see. Thanks, D! 💛 pic.twitter.com/B07BHtt2zN — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on @LeviZaneMiller for WRINKLE IN TIME. Our leading man. An actor with great power. And a gentleman already. Thanks, Levi! 💛 pic.twitter.com/UJNW99yeRq — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on @StormReid. Hands down, one of the most formidable actors I've worked with. The world will know her name. Love you, @Storm. pic.twitter.com/xM2FiOywaH — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

The great @StormReid is Meg. She does it all. Happiness. Heartbreak. Action. Emotion. And w/ grace. Our hero. In the story. And on the set. pic.twitter.com/dKYcDW6B76 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017