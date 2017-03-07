Swedish production company SF Studios is teaming with A Man Called Ove producer Niklas Wikström Nicastro for a new big-budget drama series called Alex with Easy Money actor Dragomir Mrsic tapped to star.

SF Studios, which created the Easy Money trilogy, will jointly produce the 6×44’ Swedish-language thriller with Nevision. It will premiere on Modern Times Group-owned VOD service Viaplay in Spring 2018.

Niklas Rockström (Before We Die) and Michael Hjorth (Sebastian Bergman) write the script based on an original concept by Mrsic and Michael Cross. Story follows corrupt police detective Alex Stefanovic who has decided to come to terms with his dubious past and come clean. His attempts to rectify his life are interrupted by dark forces he once collaborated with, putting both Alex and his family’s life at great danger. In the midst of this turmoil, he gets a new partner, Friday, who has secretly been instructed to bring him down.

Series is set on Gothenburg, Sweden, where it will begin shooting this summer. Nicastro, whose A Man Called Ove was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars last month, co-produces with Film Väst for Viaplay. French boutique distribution company About Premium Content arranged the co-production and has been appointed worldwide sales agent for the series outside of Scandinavia and Benelux (which will be handled by Lumiere).

“Alex is a dream project that we, along with Gago, have worked on for a long time,” said Nicastro. “The scripts are really sharp and edgy and it feels incredibly inspiring to be able to realize this project together with our friends at Nevision/APC.”