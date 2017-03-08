CSI: NY alum A.J. Buckley is returning to CBS as a series regular in the network’s untitled Navy SEAL drama pilot from former Justified executive producers Ben Cavell, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly, and Shameless and Animal Kingdom executive producer Chris Chulack. Written by Cavell and directed by Chulack, the untitled project follows the lives of the elite Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask. Buckley will play Sonny, a strong fighter combatting self-destructive tendencies, always at the edge of exploding, but hugely loyal to Jason (TBD) and his team. Buckley played the series regular role of Adam Ross on all nine seasons CBS’ CSI: NY. He most recently had guest roles on Rush Hour and Motive and recurred on Pure. On the big screen he most recently voiced Nash in The Good Dinosaur. He’s repped by Thruline, Global Artists Agency and attorneys Jackoway Tyerman.

Kevin Daniels (Sirens) is set as a series regular in CBS’ drama pilot the Untitled Jenny Lumet Project, a character-based procedural from writer Lumet and exec producers Katie Couric, David Marshall Grant, Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin and Richard Shepard, who also directs. Penned by Lumet with Grant supervising, the untitled drama centers on an elite team of investigators for the Northeast Regional U.S. Hate Crimes Unit who solve myriad crimes against humanity as they confront their own biases. Daniels will play Markus, an intellectually curious detective and devoted priest. Daniels will next be seen on Netflix’s Atypical. He’s repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Luber Roklin Entertainment and attorney Jeff Bernstein.