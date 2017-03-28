Ain’t Them Bodies Saints trio Rooney Mara, Casey Affleck and director David Lowery reunite in the indie drama A Ghost Story, about a man who haunts his wife after his death. A24 released the first trailer for the film, which will bow on July 7.

A24/Screenshot

A Ghost Story follows Mara, a grieving widow who is followed by the ghost of her husband (Affleck). The ghost, donning a white sheet with two holes for eyes, watches her closely, trying to reconnect with his loved ones as time goes by. Will Oldham, Sonia Acevedo, Rob Zabrecky and Liz Franke co-star.

“We build our legacy piece by piece. And maybe the whole world will remember you, or maybe just a couple of people, but you do what you can to make sure you’re still around after you’re gone,” says Oldham in the trailer above.

The drama premiered at the Sundance Film Festival’s NEXT section to critical acclaim. It was quickly acquired by indie film powerhouse A24 prior to the festival.

Affleck most recently won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in Manchester By the Sea, and will next star and direct Light of My Life. Mara was last seen in Terrence Malick’s Song to Song and will next be seen as the title character in Mary Magdalene.