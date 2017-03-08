Several demonstrators taking part in the A Day Without a Woman marches to commemorate International Women’s Day were detained outside of Trump International Hotel at Columbus Circle in New York.

Staging a sit-down protest, NYPD officers detained several protestors after they warned them that they were blocking traffic. When they did not cooperate, cops put them in zip ties and herded them into the back of an NYPD van. Several outlets are informing that their number included some of the event’s organizers.

Through all this, Women’s March documented their experience via their Twitter page, posting videos and pictures as the day went on – even after they were detained by officers.

THE RISE OF THE WOMAN = THE RISE OF THE NATION #DayWithoutAWoman #IStrikeFor pic.twitter.com/LND8s4DeM7 — Women's March (@womensmarch) March 8, 2017

“We are blocking traffic as a form of civil disobedience in Columbus Circle (outside Trump Hotel),” a tweet from the organizers stated. Soon after they were detained, they shared the following pictures with the message: “Some of us have been arrested. We are not sure what precinct we are being taken to at the moment. But we are together, reSisters.”

“Many of our national organizers have been arrested in an act of civil disobedience. We will not be silent,” a Women’s March’s tweet stated.

We are not sure what precinct we are being taken to at the moment. But we are together, reSisters. #DayWithoutAWoman pic.twitter.com/r10WBikdl8 — Women's March (@womensmarch) March 8, 2017

Deadline reached out to Women’s March for a comment and are awaiting a response.

Deadline’s Lisa de Moraes contributed to this story.