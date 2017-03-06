Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American rights to 6 Days, the Toa Fraser-directed thriller starring Jamie Bell, Abbie Cornish and Mark Strong. Netflix has also snagged international rights in several territories including Germany, France and Japan. Vertical is eyeing a fall theatrical bow in the U.S. for the pic, which was first announced at AFM in 2014.

The pic is based on the real events surrounding the April 1980 hostage crisis when six armed gunmen stormed the Iranian Embassy at London’s Princes Gate. A six-day standoff ensued as a group of the UK’s Special Air Service forces prepared a raid to free the 26 captives. Glenn Standring penned the script.

Matthew Metcalfe produced along with co-producer Norman Merry and executive producers Nate Bolotin, Aram Tertzakian, Peter Hampden, Gavin Poolman, Andrea Scarso and Standring. Dog With a Bone Films produced in association with General Film Corporation, the New Zealand Film Commission, Lip Sync Productions, and the Ingenious Senior Film Fund.

Netflix also nabbed rights in Latin America, Benelux, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Italy, Switzerland and other territories. Other market deals include the UK (Icon), Australia/NZ (Transmission), Portugal (Film4You), Spain (A Contracorriente), Middle East (Falcon), Turkey (Calinos), Indonesia (PT Prima), South Korea (Double & Joy), Pan Asian PTV (Fox) and China (HGC).

The N.A. deal was negotiated by Vertical co-president Rich Goldberg and VP Marketing and Acquisitions Peter Jarowey, with WME Global and XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers.