20th Century Fox Film has named Jennifer Peterson EVP Global Theatrical Publicity, a newly created role in which she will lead the studio’s publicity team on a global basis. Peterson will be based at the studio’s Century City headquarters and report to Pam Levine, TCFF’s President of Global Marketing.

“As we continue to globalize our marketing and publicity efforts across all our films, having someone with Jennifer’s expertise and experience join our incredible publicity team in this worldwide strategic role will be a massive benefit not only to our slate, but to our company as a whole,” said Levine.

Peterson was previously at Lionsgate since 2011, most recently serving as SVP Worldwide Publicity. In that role, she ran day-to-day operations across all of the studio’s film campaigns, including publicity and awards efforts for films such as The Hunger Games and John Wick franchises, La La Land and others. Before Lionsgate, she spent more than a decade at Walt Disney Studios, driving global publicity campaigns for such tentpole releases such as Toy Story 3 and Alice in Wonderland.