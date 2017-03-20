Refresh for updates: At last year’s CinemaCon, domestic distribution boss Chris Aronson arrived on stage dressed like Vanilla Ice, as a nod to the ’80s singer who kicked off the 20th Century Fox session with a performance of “Ice, Ice, Baby, Ice”.

This year’s presentation began with a crowd-pleasing dance team in the dark, lit with various colored lights moving in unison, break-dancing and kick-dancing to a remix of “There’s No Business Like Show Business” in a visual delight. One of the dancers revealed that he was Aronson, who took off his lighted jacket and hat and took to the podium. “I hope everyone is awake now,” he joked, receiving the biggest cheers here at CinemaCon, more than any other studio executive that has taken the stage.

With that, Aronson touted the studio’s 2016 success that included Deadpool and, most recently, Logan (which, he said will gross in excess of $600M worldwide) and the inspirational film Hidden Figures.

He also talked about Boss Baby which releases this weekend from its partnership from DreamWorks Animation and its last picture from that relationship will be Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. Attendees were then shown a clip from the latter film (Ed Helms, Kevin Heart) which releases into the nation’s theaters on June 2nd.

Chairman and COO of 20th Century Fox Stacey Snider took the stage, and asked the crowd to keep the applause going for Aronson. Unlike Warner Bros. worldwide marketing and distribution chief yesterday who was very thorough on how exhibs need to embrace new opportunites and windows, Snider glossed over the subject and cited that the studio’s m.o. is putting filmmakers first.

Fox’s product reel unrolled as followed

Snatched: Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn surprised the audience with their attendance to introduce Snatched. “You use to be a dancer here,” Schumer and continued,“Even if you have triggering Mom issues, you’ll still enjoy it,” said Schumer. “Goldie Hawn is up here! She is such an inspiration to me … I love the way you live. I hope I can be you, well, double of you. Do I look like a fat girl going to temple?”

Hawn said, “I saw your face and you said I really want you to do this movie … and I said I would love to work with you. I hadn’t worked for 14 years … so after coming back, you were my girl and you were my baby.”

“Okay, enough of us gushing about each other. My character is about a girl who is very beautiful and very thin, but not you’re not worried about her thin …” Schumer said to laughs. They then bantered before introducing the clip. The movie opens May 12.

MORE…