Spotlight director Tom McCarthy helms some episodes of Netflix’s anticipated Young Adult drama 13 Reasons Why, the series created by Pulitzer Prize winner Brian Yorkey. The streaming service has now debuted the first official trailer for the Dylan Minnette- and Katherine Langford-led mystery that’s set amid the aftermath of a high-school girl’s suicide. Check it out above.

Based on Jay Asher’s best-selling book, 13 Reasons Why follows teenager Clay Jensen (Minnette) as he returns from school to find a mysterious box on his porch. Inside, he discovers tapes recorded by Hannah Baker (Langford) — his classmate and crush — who has tragically committed suicide. Through Hannah and Clay’s dual narratives, 13 Reasons Why weaves an intricate tale of teenage life and explores the 13 reasons Hannah decided to end her life.

Based on the 2007 best-selling book by Jay Asher, the 13-episode series launches globally on March 31. Selena Gomez is among the exec producers for the show that’s produced for Netflix by Paramount Television.