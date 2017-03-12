The plague is returning in the spring but will be over sometime next year. That’s today’s news from Syfy about its series 12 Monkeys: Season 3 will bow in May, with all 10 episodes will air over three consecutive nights, and it has been renewed for a 10-episode fourth season likely in 2018, which will be its last.

As for the spring bingeing, Season 3 bows on May 19, with the first four episodes back-to-back starting at 8 PM. Then three episodes will air from 8-11 PM the next two nights.

Based on the 1995 feature film, 12 Monkeys follows the journey of Cole (Aaron Stanford), who is sent back in time from a dark, hellish future to prevent it from ever happening. Joining forces in the present with Dr. Railly (Amanda Schull), Cole must defeat a centuries-old malevolent organization known as the Army of the 12 Monkeys. As Cole, Railly and their unlikely allies get closer to the truth, they’ll learn there are deadly consequences for all of history — and time itself. The cast also includes Kirk Acevedo, Emily Hampshire, Barbara Sukowa and Todd Stashwick, with Christopher Lloyd joining as a guest star on Season 3.

12 Monkeys is produced by Universal Cable Productions in association with Atlas Entertainment. Terry Matalas is showrunner and executive producer. Travis Fickett co-created with Matalas. Charles Roven and Richard Suckle also serve as executive producers. EW first reported today’s news.