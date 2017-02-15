Numb3rs alumna Sophina Brown is set for a recurring role opposite James Wolk in the upcoming third season of CBS summer drama series Zoo. Based on the bestseller by James Patterson, Zoo chronicles a wave of violent animal attacks against humans across the planet. Brown will play Leanne Ducovny, the tough minded and articulate CEO of a pharmaceutical firm and she’s aggressively planning to change the world. Brown starred in the pilot Cruel Intentions last year, and as Rayna Troy on Shark. She also starred on stage in Steve Martin’s play Meteor Shower. Brown is repped by SDB Partners and Emery Entertainment.

The Brink alum Geoff Pierson is set for a recurring role on ABC’s Designated Survivor in a role which reunites him with his former 24 co-star Kiefer Sutherland. In Designated Survivor, from The Mark Gordon Co. and ABC Studios, Tom Kirkman (Sutherland), a lower-level cabinet member, unexpectedly becomes President after a devastating attack on Washington. Pierson will play Cornelius Moss, the former President of the United States who Tom Kirkman (Sutherland) hopes to appoint as Secretary of State. Pierson, who was recently seen in National Geographic’s Killing Reagan, is repped by Stone Manners Salners and Wright Entertainment Inc.