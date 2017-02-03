Low Winter Sun alumna Athena Karkanis and Hilary Jardine (Van Helsing) are set for recurring roles opposite James Wolk in the upcoming third season of CBS summer drama series Zoo.

Based on the bestseller by James Patterson, Zoo chronicles a wave of violent animal attacks against humans across the planet.

Karkanis will play Abigail, an operative who does not shy away from dangerous situations and has a surprising tie to Jackson (Wolk). Jardine will portray Tessa, Jackson’s girlfriend who is instrumental in helping refugees to safety. She has a warmth and humor about her- a true source of light in Jackson’s life.

Zoo is produced by CBS Television Studios, distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and worldwide by CBS Studios International. Jeff Pinkner, Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Scott Rosenberg, Michael Katleman, James Mangold, Cathy Konrad, James Patterson, Bill Robinson, Leopoldo Gout and Steve Bowen are executive producers.

Karkanis, previously a regular on the AMC series Low Winter Sun, most recently appeared in the USA pilot Poor Richard’s Almanac. She’s repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management, and Noble Caplan Abrams in Canada.

Jardine is best known for her role as Susan on Syfy’s Van Helsing.

Season 3 of Zoo premieres this summer.