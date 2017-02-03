Zoe Saldana has been set to star in Hummingbird, the action thriller to be directed by Marcus Kryler and Fredrik Akerström from a Black List script by John McClain. Fundamental Films picked up rights to the project in October and will finance and produce with Broken Road Productions. Good Universe will handle international sales beginning at next week’s European Film Market in Berlin. UTA and CAA are co-repping domestic.

The story centers on a female black-ops assassin (Saldana) whose latest mark forces her to confront her true identity. Kryler and Akerström teamed to helm the cinematic content for Electronic Arts’ Battlefield 1 video game, and their trailer has 58 million views on YouTube.

Fundamental’s Mark Gao and Gregory Ouanhon are producing Hummingbird with Todd Garner for Broken Road. Fundamental’s Gary Glushon will executive produce with Broken Road’s Jeremy Stein and Saldana via her Cinestar Pictures.

Saldana is repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment and Barnes, Morris, Klein and Yorn. Kryler and Åkerström are repped by UTA and Magnet Management. McClain is repped by UTA and Madhouse Entertainment.