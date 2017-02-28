YouTube’s much-rumored TV bundle will launch soon with more than 40 channels at $35 a month, the Google-owned video portal said today in unveiling the service dubbed YouTube TV. The Internet-based “skinny bundle” service will compete with AT&T’s DirecTV Now, Sling TV and Sony’s PlayStation Vue.

At launch all four broadcast networks will be available — ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox and their associated cable channels like ESPN, USA Network and FX. Showtime will be available for an additional fee. The package includes 10 sports networks, MSNBC, CBS News, Fox News, Disney channel, Bravo and E! as well as local channel offerings, as well as YouTube original TV and film content.

Hulu is prepping a similar service and Apple TV wants to. YouTube’s version was tipped to launch sometime this spring at around a $40 price point. The offering unveiled today is for six accounts.

The major networks air television’s most popular programming, and are considered must-haves for services that hope to compete with cable and satellite — as well as each other. The challenge is to assemble enough popular programming without running up the cost.