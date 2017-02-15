Vin Diesel is gunning for it in the Middle Kingdom. Fueled up after a $51.5M start during its January 20 frame rollout elsewhere, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage has shot past $100M in China in just its first six days, hitting $102M through Wednesday. The Paramount Pictures and Revolution Studios title was at $170.3M through Tuesday in all other released markets with a worldwide total of $272.3M.

The resurrection of the eponymous government operative, directed by DJ Caruso, has grossed about $44M domestically, but the $85M budgeted picture and its diverse cast was built for international. China in particular is huge with $61.9M over the weekend, marking the biggest launch for a Hollywood film in February and the 2nd biggest IMAX February opening there behind The Monkey King 2.

On opening day, XXX earned $21.3M, making it the biggest first day in February for a Hollywood film and yesterday enjoyed its biggest grossing day to date with $23.5M.

XXX marks the first film in the $1B slate co-financing deal between Par and China’s Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media. Under those auspices, Diesel’s biceps have given a much-needed pump to the PROC box office.

For the last 30 days or so, promotion has also focused on local star Donnie Yen (Rogue One) which is thought to have given the film a boost in the market. Also among the cast are The Mermaid and L.O.R.D.’s Kris Wu, Indian superstar Deepika Padukone and Ong-bak’s Tony Jaa, along with Samuel L Jackson, Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev and Toni Collette.

Says Brad Grey, chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures, “We join our collaborators Huahua Media, Shanghai Film Group and m1905 in celebrating the great success of XXX: Return Of Xander Cage in China. We are especially pleased as this opening is our first Chinese market release with Shanghai Film Group and Huahua since the recent signing of our long term collaboration agreement.”