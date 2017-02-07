EXCLUSIVE: WWE Studios has acquired the exclusive English language remake rights to the Norwegian thriller franchise Cold Prey and has sealed a deal for an option to purchase Casey La Scala’s screenplay which he is now writing. Cold Prey centers on a group of friends who decide to ski out of bounds and are forced to take shelter when a storm hits, finding themselves imprisoned in an abandoned ski lodge along with a maniacal killer. The story has been described as a cross between The Grey and The Revenant and really centers on a strong female character who reaches the limits of physical and mental endurance.

Cold Prey was hailed as one of the best modern Norwegian horror movies and the most successful franchise of its kind. La Scala recently wrote, produced and directed The Remaining for Sony and produced The Amityville Horror which will be released this summer (6/30). The film stars Jennifer Jason Leigh and Bella Thorne through Dimension. La Scala also was an executive producer on the Adam Fields’ produced cult favorite Donnie Darko.

Michael Luisi, WWE Studios President, will oversee for WWE and will produce along with La Scala. Marius Haugan will executive produce.

La Scala, who wrote and will direct Bare Wounds (Matthew Rhodes producing) this summer, is represented by Zero Gravity Management. Bradley Buchanan made the deal for WWE Studios.