Moonlight won Best Picture after a complete mix-up on the stage in which Faye Dunaway read the wrong winner. It was thought that La La Land won to walk away with seven wins from its record-tying 14 nominations and producers even gave acceptance speeches before the mistake was discovered. It was a major upset for the top award of the night. Moonlight had gathered two awards — Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali and Adapted Screenplay and then stepped aside while La La Land racked up six wins, including Director for Damien Chazelle and Best Actress for Emma Stone.

How could this happen? This is the thinking: Price Waterhouse has two envelopes (two copies) for every winner. So when they handed the envelope to presenters they opened that for Emma Stone for Best Actress rather than the envelope for Best Picture. That’s why Beatty sputtered and was confused wondering what was going on. This has happened before, according to our colleague Pete Hammond, back in 1964 when Sammy Davis, Jr. also got the wrong envelope for the two music categories.

It was Horowitz who said, “The winner is Moonlight” to everyone’s surprise. There were audible gasps in the audience and also backstage. After massive confusion, the Moonlight filmmakers came to the stage. “To hell with dreams because this is true,” said an astonished Barry Jenkins. “My love to La La Land, my love to everyone.”

But this came after Marc Platt, who produced the musical romancer with Horowitz and Fred Berger, said from the stage, “Here’s to the fools who made me dream, and thanked everyone from Sam Cohn to his wife of 40 years, Julie. “Repression is the enemy of civilization so keep dreaming,” he said thinking he had won his first Oscar.

Warren then took to the stage and the audience and other nominees sat in disbelief. He tried to explain what happened as credits began to roll. Kimmel tried to joke about it saying he knew he’d screw up his first Oscar hosting job.

On stage were both the cast and filmmakers from both films. It was complete chaos as no one knew what was going on.

A win tonight for Jenkins follows up his Indie Spirit Award win for Moonlight yesterday. The film won six awards, including Best Feature, Director for Jenkins and Screenplay for Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney. The film was based on McCraney’s play Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue. The film is divided into three chapters in the life of Chiron so three different actors play the lead role separated by 10 years each. Set in Miami, the picture offers a melancholic portrait of life in the unromantic suburbs as the main character navigates the crack-riddled streets of his neighborhood and struggles with a complex love for his best friend.

Moonlight has been handled deftly by distribution executives at A24 and grabbed the best opening per screen average of the year at the specialty box office.