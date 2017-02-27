Moonlight won Best Picture after a complete mix-up on the stage in which Faye Dunaway read the wrong winner. It was thought that La La Land won to walk away with seven wins from its record-tying 14 nominations and producers even gave acceptance speeches before the mistake was discovered. It was a major upset for the top award of the night. Moonlight had gathered two awards — Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali and Adapted Screenplay and then stepped aside while La La Land racked up six wins, including Director for Damien Chazelle and Best Actress for Emma Stone.
How could this happen? This is the thinking: Price Waterhouse has two envelopes (two copies) for every winner. So when they handed the envelope to presenters they opened that for Emma Stone for Best Actress rather than the envelope for Best Picture. That’s why Beatty sputtered and was confused wondering what was going on. This has happened before, according to our colleague Pete Hammond, back in 1964 when Sammy Davis, Jr. also got the wrong envelope for the two music categories.
It was Horowitz who said, “The winner is Moonlight” to everyone’s surprise. There were audible gasps in the audience and also backstage. After massive confusion, the Moonlight filmmakers came to the stage. “To hell with dreams because this is true,” said an astonished Barry Jenkins. “My love to La La Land, my love to everyone.”
But this came after Marc Platt, who produced the musical romancer with Horowitz and Fred Berger, said from the stage, “Here’s to the fools who made me dream, and thanked everyone from Sam Cohn to his wife of 40 years, Julie. “Repression is the enemy of civilization so keep dreaming,” he said thinking he had won his first Oscar.
Warren then took to the stage and the audience and other nominees sat in disbelief. He tried to explain what happened as credits began to roll. Kimmel tried to joke about it saying he knew he’d screw up his first Oscar hosting job.
On stage were both the cast and filmmakers from both films. It was complete chaos as no one knew what was going on.
A win tonight for Jenkins follows up his Indie Spirit Award win for Moonlight yesterday. The film won six awards, including Best Feature, Director for Jenkins and Screenplay for Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney. The film was based on McCraney’s play Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue. The film is divided into three chapters in the life of Chiron so three different actors play the lead role separated by 10 years each. Set in Miami, the picture offers a melancholic portrait of life in the unromantic suburbs as the main character navigates the crack-riddled streets of his neighborhood and struggles with a complex love for his best friend.
Moonlight has been handled deftly by distribution executives at A24 and grabbed the best opening per screen average of the year at the specialty box office.
Oopsy doodle!
Trump gets the last laugh again. Can’t wait for him tweet about this fake news.
WARREN BEATTY AND FAYE DUNAWAY WERE NOT THE ONES WHO SCREWED UP; SOMEONE GAVE THEM THE WRONG CARD, EITHER THE STAGE MANAGER SCREWED UP (IN THAT CASE, HE/SHE WILL OUT OF JOB) OR IF IT WAS TRULY A MISPRINTED CARD, THEN IT WAS THE ACCOUNTING AGENCY THAT DOES THE VOTES THAT SCREWED, AND IF THAT IS THE CASE, THAT ONE WILL BE THE WAY BIGGER SCANDAL POTENTIAL.
Worst possible outcome, and far more damaging than anything the Prez could “tweet”: Moonlight’s moment, and impact, just go diminished to what will be watercooler fodder like some of the greatest chokes in sports: “The Great Oscar Mixup” will be headlines… nobody will even talk about the film, but the conspiracies behind “who did what…” and “how.” #altfacts has invaded Hollywood.
Eeeeek. Embarrassing!
Probably Trump’s fault.
Steve Harvey is now saying, “Thank you, Warren Beatty!”
As satisfying as it was to see the overrated La La Land have it’s win taken away, too bad it wasn’t for a better film like Fences, Hacksaw Ridge or Hell or High Water.
The Oscars joins the bandwagon of fake news. Trump’s tweets tomorrow will be epic.
An unfortunate screw up at the end. Maybe the Hollywood crowd should concentrate on pulling off an error-free award show instead of boring us folks in middle America who are bored with their political rhetoric. If the Hollywood elite want open borders to our country maybe a bunch of muslim immigrants from any one of the 7 terrorist haven countries can live in Beverly Hills.
Looks like Donald Trump had the last laugh tonight after all! 🎬📽😀