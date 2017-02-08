Broad Green Pictures dropped the trailer for the upcoming horror film “Wish Upon” that plays on the old saying, “be careful what you wish for.” John R. Leonetti is at the helm with Joey King starring as Clare, a teenager who is bullied in school, ignored by her crush and embarrassed by her father– not atypical of the teenage girl experience.

However, all that changes when her father comes home with an old music box whose inscription promises to grant its owner seven wishes. Clare finally has the life she’s always wanted and everything seems perfect – until the people closest to her begin dying in violent and elaborate ways after each wish. She must get rid of the box, but finds herself unable and unwilling to part with her new-and-improved life, leading her down a dark and dangerous path.

Ryan Phillippe, Shannon Purser, and Ki Hong Lee co-star. Barbara Marshall wrote the script to the film, which will bow in theaters June 30.

Check out the trailers and hit the comments section to share what you would wish for.