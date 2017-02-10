EXCLUSIVE: Director/producer Anthony Cohen’s Bridgegate Films has purchased the Taylor Sheridan-directed film Wind River for his sister company Bridge Gate Films Shangai to distribute primarily in China. Wind River stars Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Jon Berthnal and Graham Green. The drama, also written by Sicario scribe Sheridan, marks his feature directorial debut.

Sundance Film Festival

The story follows Cory (Renner), who works for the Fish and Game Department as a hunter of coyotes and other predators. Suffering after the death of his teenage daughter, he stumbles upon the raped body of a teenage girl frozen in the desolate wilderness. A rookie FBI agent (Olsen) who is unfamiliar with the terrain and weather enlists Cory to help her find those responsible.

STX announced this week that it is distributing the film in the U.K. Wind River premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last month.

Basil Iwanyk’s Thunder Road produced the film with Peter Berg (Film 44) and Matthew George (Savvy Media Holdings). Acacia Filmed Entertainment LLC, a joint venture partner with the Tunicia-Biloxi Indian tribe, is also producing. Elizabeth Bell, Star Thrower Entertainment are executive producing along with Riverstone Pictures, which co-financed with Acacia.

“My distribution company in China will put this in theaters and will in my opinion be very well received there,” Cohen said. “Jeremy Renner is someone I admire, and a star the people of China love.”