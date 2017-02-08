EXCLUSIVE: While CAA comes to the Berlin Film Festival with its own slate of films (the hot tickets for promo footage includes the Peter Landesman-directed Watergate drama Felt with Liam Neeson and Gaumont’s Armando Iannucci-directed Death Of Stalin), the agency for the first time will also be handling North American distribution deals for the Wild Bunch slate in Berlin and at the European Film Market.

Those films include the Lais Bodanzky-directed Berlinale official selection Just Like Our Parents, as well as the Luc Jacquet-directed March Of The Penguins 2 which is screening at EFM.

There are eight Wild Bunch films that will be introduced with promo footage: the Kiyosi Kurosawa-directed Before We Vanish, the Sergei Loznitsa-directed A Gentle Creature, the Michel Ocelot-directed Dilili in Paris, the Gilles Bourdos-directed Endangered Species, the Fabrice Gobert-directed K.O., the Christian Carion-directed My Son, the Michel Hazanavicius-directed Redoubtable, and the Mamane-directed Welcome To Gondwana.