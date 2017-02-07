Magnolia Pictures has acquired North American rights to Whose Streets?, the documentary on the unrest in Ferguson, MO from Sabaah Folayan and Damon Davis that played in the U.S. Documentary competition at the just-wrapped Sundance Film Festival. Magnolia plans a summer theatrical release to coincide with the anniversary of Mike Brown’s murder, match that lit the the powerkeg protests in the Missouri city. Jennifer MacArthur produced the doc in association with her Borderline Media. Flannery Miller was also a producer, and Chris Renteria a co-producer.