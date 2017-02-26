Correspondents’ dinner? Nah. And don’t even think about Thin Mints. A White House spokesperson, explaining President Donald Trump’s decision to dash tradition and skip this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, told George Stephanopoulos this morning that the president spends enough time with reporters “as it is,” so why “walk into a room for a couple of hours and pretend that some of that tension isn’t there?”

She also brought up Girl Scout cookies and egging houses.

“George, I think it’s pretty safe to say I think we all spend enough time around each other as it is,” said White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos. “But look, this wasn’t a president who was elected to spend his time with reporters and celebrities, this was a president who campaigned on speaking directly to Americans and that’s exactly what he’s going to spend his time doing.

“I think its kind of naïve of us to think that we can all walk into a room for a couple of hours and pretend that some of that tension isn’t there,” she continued. “One of the things we say in the South, if a Girl Scout egged your house, would you buy cookies from her? I think this is a pretty similar scenario.

“There’s no reason for him to go in and sit and pretend like this is going to be just another Saturday night. I think he’s very focused on protecting our borders, national security, growing our economy, and instead of going and spending the night doing (the dinner) I think he’ll spend the night focused on what he can do to help better America.”

Responded Stephanopoulos: “A pretty straight answer. I think a lot would argue the eggs have gone both ways on that, but we’re going to have to leave it there today.”

The WHCA said yesterday the dinner, set for April 29 in Washington D.C., will go on a scheduled.