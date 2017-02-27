‘The White Helmets’ Team Uses Oscar Speech To Draw Attention To War In Syria

Like fellow Oscar winner, Best Foreign Language Film, The Salesman by Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Best Documentary Short Subject White Helmets had made headlines related to President Trump’s controversial (and eventually overturned) Muslim travel ban targeting seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Farhadi’s native Iran and Syria, the setting of The White Helmets.

Farhadi opted not to attend the Oscars in protest of the executive order. Meanwhile, U.S. immigration authorities denied Khaled Khateeb, the 21-year-old cinematographer and Syrian national who filmed The White Helmets, entry into the U.S. to come to the Academy Awards. The attendance of Raed Saleh, the leader of the Nobel Peace Prize-nominated Syrian rescue group the White Helmets and subject of The White Helmets, also had been an open question since President Trump’s proposed travel ban. It was recently announced that Saleh will travel to the U.S. for the Oscar ceremony but in accepting the award for the documentary, Orlando von Einsiedel, said that Saleh “is not able to join us tonight.”

Von Einsiedel, who shared the stage with The White Helmets‘ producer Joanna Natasegara, read a statement by Saleh, in which he said, “Our organization is guide by a verse from the Koran ‘to save one life is to save all of humanity’. We have saved more than 82 thousand civilian lives. I invite anyone here who hears me to work on the side of life, to stop the bloodshed in Syria, and around the world.”

Von Einsiedel went on to urge everyone in the theater to show support for efforts to end the war in Syria. “It’s very easy for these guys to feel they’re forgotten,” he said. “This war has been going on for six years. if everyone could just stand up and remind them we all care that this war end as quickly as possible.”