A bill introduced in Congress this week that would establish right-to-work laws throughout the country was blasted today by the leaders of the WGA East, which said its intent is to “wipe out” unions.

Right-to-work laws, which exist in about half the states, allow workers the right not to belong to unions – or to pay union dues – at companies covered by union contracts. A federal law offered by Rep. Steve King (R-NY) and Joe Wilson (R-SC) would extend those laws in all 50 states.

This could be devastating for Hollywood’s unions because anyone who doesn’t want to pay union dues wouldn’t have to — but still would still all the benefits of a union’s collective bargaining agreement. Such workers are commonly known as “free-riders.”

The push for such a national law comes up almost every year but, until now, never has gotten through Congress. Under the new political reality, however, it could very well become law – and a major blow to unions everywhere.

Here is the joint statement from WGA East president Michael Winship and executive director Lowell Peterson: