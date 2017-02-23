The WGA West and East and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers said today that they will begin formal contract negotiations March 13 at the AMPTP headquarters in Sherman Oaks. The current Minimum Basic Agreement expires on May 1.

The Writers Guild of America negotiated a pair of contracts with management’s AMPTP in 2010 and 2013 since its 100-day strike in 2007-08. But if Wednesday night’s informational meeting is any indication, the union definitely is on a strike footing. “It seems that if they took a strike authorization vote tonight, it would be favorable,” one writer told Deadline upon leaving the meeting at the Sheraton Universal. “They were cheering speakers who were in favor of a hard line, and booing those who expressed trepidation.”

