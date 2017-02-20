The 69th annual WGA Awards are being handed out tonight in dual ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles, and Deadline is live blogging from both venues. We also will be updating the winners list live (see below), so refresh regularly for the latest.

In the running for original screenplay are Hell or High Water (written by Taylor Sheridan), La La Land (Damien Chazelle), Loving (Jeff Nichols), Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan) and Moonlight (Barry Jenkins). Vying for the adapted prize are Arrival (Eric Heisserer), Deadpool (Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick), Fences (the late August Wilson), Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi) and Nocturnal Animals (Tom Ford). There is a twist this year: Moonlight and Loving are in the Original category per the WGA but were in the Adapted race for the Oscars. Moonlight got an Oscar nom, but Loving did not.

Winning in either top category is a good omen for the nominated writers. Seven of the past 10 WGA winners for original screenplay have gone on to win the Oscar, including Spotlight last year. The chances are even better in the adapted category, where nine of the past 10 WGA winners also scooped the Academy Award, including The Big Short in 2016.

On the TV side, FX’s The Americans, AMC’s Better Call Saul, HBO’s Game of Thrones, Netflix’s Stranger Things and HBO’s Westworld are up for the drama series trophies, and vying for the comedy series award are FX’s Atlanta, HBO’s Veep and Silicon Valley, Amazon’s Transparent and Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Atlanta and Westworld also are nominated in the new series category, along with NBC’s This Is Us — the lone broadcast nominee – and FX’s Better Things.

Among the writers getting special honors tonight in Los Angeles are Oliver Stone, who will receive the Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement, and Aaron Sorkin, who is getting the Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award for Television Writing Achievement. Comic Relief and Red Nose Day founder Richard Curtis, will receive the Valentine Davies Award, the guild’s top humanitarian honor. Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami, died in July, will receive posthumously the Jean Renoir Award for International Screenwriting Achievement. The Paul Selvin Award goes to Susannah Grant for her Emmy-nominated script for Confirmation, which “best embodies the spirit of constitutional rights and civil liberties that are indispensable to the survival of free writers everywhere.” Honorees at the Manhattan confab will to Policing the Police documentarian Jelani Cobb, will be the first recipient of the WGA West’s newly created Walter Bernstein Award; John Waters, the Ian McLellan Hunter Award for Career Achievement; Steve O’Donnell, the Herb Sargent Award for Comedy Excellence; and Courtney Simon, the Richard B. Jablow Award for Devoted Service to the Guild.

Patton Oswalt is back to host the LA ceremony — watch his opening monologue below — and Lewis Black returns to emcee in NYC. Deadline’s Anthony D’Alessandro and Matt Grobar are at the Beverly Hilton, and Jeremy Gerard has Gotham duty at the Edison Ballroom. Here is the list of winners so far, with the live blog below.

COMEDY / VARIETY – MUSIC, AWARDS, TRIBUTES – SPECIALS

Triumph’s Election Special

Written by Andy Breckman, Josh Comers, David Feldman, R J Fried, Jarrett Grode, Ben Joseph, Matthew Kirsch, Michael Koman, Mike Lawrence, Brian Reich, Craig Rowin, Robert Smigel, Zach Smilovitz, Andrew Weinberg; Hulu

EPISODIC COMEDY

“Kimmy Goes on a Playdate!” (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Written by Robert Carlock; Netflix

ON-AIR PROMOTION (TELEVISION, NEW MEDIA OR RADIO)

“CBS On-Air Reel”

Written by Brian Retchless; CBS On-Air Promotion

DAYTIME DRAMA

General Hospital, Writers: Shelly Altman, Anna Theresa Cascio, Andrea Archer

CHILDREN’S SCRIPT – LONG FORM OR SPECIAL

Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas

Written by Geri Cole & Ken Scarborough; HBO

CHILDREN’S SCRIPT – EPISODIC AND SPECIALS

“Mel vs. The Night Mare of Normal Street” (Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street)

Written by Laurie Parres; Amazon Studios

EPISODIC DRAMA

“The Trip” (This Is Us), Written by Vera Herbert; NBC