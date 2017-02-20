The 69th annual WGA Awards are being handed out tonight in dual ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles, and Deadline is live blogging from both venues. We also will be updating the winners list live (see below), so refresh regularly for the latest.
In the running for original screenplay are Hell or High Water (written by Taylor Sheridan), La La Land (Damien Chazelle), Loving (Jeff Nichols), Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan) and Moonlight (Barry Jenkins). Vying for the adapted prize are Arrival (Eric Heisserer), Deadpool (Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick), Fences (the late August Wilson), Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi) and Nocturnal Animals (Tom Ford). There is a twist this year: Moonlight and Loving are in the Original category per the WGA but were in the Adapted race for the Oscars. Moonlight got an Oscar nom, but Loving did not.
Winning in either top category is a good omen for the nominated writers. Seven of the past 10 WGA winners for original screenplay have gone on to win the Oscar, including Spotlight last year. The chances are even better in the adapted category, where nine of the past 10 WGA winners also scooped the Academy Award, including The Big Short in 2016.
On the TV side, FX’s The Americans, AMC’s Better Call Saul, HBO’s Game of Thrones, Netflix’s Stranger Thingsand HBO’s Westworld are up for the drama series trophies, and vying for the comedy series award are FX’s Atlanta, HBO’s Veep and Silicon Valley, Amazon’s Transparent and Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Atlanta and Westworld also are nominated in the new series category, along with NBC’s This Is Us — the lone broadcast nominee – and FX’s Better Things.
Patton Oswalt is back to host the LA ceremony — watch his opening monologue below — and Lewis Black returns to emcee in NYC. Deadline’s Anthony D’Alessandro and Matt Grobar are at the Beverly Hilton, and Jeremy Gerard has Gotham duty at the Edison Ballroom. Here is the list of winners so far, with the live blog below.
COMEDY / VARIETY – MUSIC, AWARDS, TRIBUTES – SPECIALS Triumph’s Election Special Written by Andy Breckman, Josh Comers, David Feldman, R J Fried, Jarrett Grode, Ben Joseph, Matthew Kirsch, Michael Koman, Mike Lawrence, Brian Reich, Craig Rowin, Robert Smigel, Zach Smilovitz, Andrew Weinberg; Hulu
EPISODIC COMEDY “Kimmy Goes on a Playdate!” (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Written by Robert Carlock; Netflix
ON-AIR PROMOTION (TELEVISION, NEW MEDIA OR RADIO) “CBS On-Air Reel”
Written by Brian Retchless; CBS On-Air Promotion
DAYTIME DRAMA General Hospital, Writers: Shelly Altman, Anna Theresa Cascio, Andrea Archer
CHILDREN’S SCRIPT – LONG FORM OR SPECIAL
Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas
Written by Geri Cole & Ken Scarborough; HBO
CHILDREN’S SCRIPT – EPISODIC AND SPECIALS “Mel vs. The Night Mare of Normal Street” (Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street)
Written by Laurie Parres; Amazon Studios
EPISODIC DRAMA “The Trip” (This Is Us), Written by Vera Herbert; NBC
Fake Trump: “Billy Bush is reduced to doing shows no one else will do, which is why I saw him here. What a dig, right? What a dig. The Writers Guild is bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime, and they’re bringing awful spec scripts of 2 Broke Girls.”
Triumph’s Election Special” Written by Andy Breckman,
Josh Comers, David Feldman, R J Fried, Jarrett Grode, Ben Joseph, Matthew
Kirsch, Michael Koman, Mike Lawrence, Brian Reich, Craig Rowin, Robert Smigel,
Zach Smilovitz, Andrew Weinberg; Hulu
Oswalt: “I agree with you. I gotta say, the shoe you grabbed James [Woods], i sold it online to a subreddit group. They are worshipping it. I raised so much money right now for a transgender terrorist group. I’m so glad that’s where the money went.”
Curtis: “I just want to say something to you, which is that my experience is that the people who are working to campaign, and the people who are working to save and change peoples’ lives could really do with your help. I’m sure I’m preaching to the converted. Your ideas will be excellent and will make changes to peoples’ lives, and save precious lives. What’s been so extraordinary about my experience is the miracle that happens when you open the door to peoples’ good side. It’s like a super power.”
Curtis: “These are very complex times. I wanted to say to everyone in this room, thank you for the extraordinary thing you to do our lives. Films and tv and radio are so important to the texture of our lives. My girlfriend and I binged The Crown and she said it was the happiest we’ve been in bed in a decade. It’s a wonderful thing that TV does in making us happier, and making us learn and empathize with things.”
Oswalt: “See, there’s some peace here. I’m reaching out. And I feel bad for Trump. Here’s what happened. They had the correspondents dinner, Obama went up and made fun of Obama, and Trump said, I’m taking his job. Now he’s sitting there saying, this job sucks! My life before this was amazing! Donald Trump taking Obama’s job would be like if the head of linguistics at Rutgers insulted David Lee Roth, and he said, I’m the head of linguistics at Rutgers. Bring on the hookers and cocaine!”
Oswalt: “People here tonight are angry about two things. That Deadpool is nominated and Trump is President. Donald Trump, I want to be very careful about making jokes about – one, for fear of getting kicked to death tonight by James Woods,” he joked.
“Welcome to the last ever WGA Awards. Every award comes with some antibiotics and nine shotgun shells. We celebrate the end of the written word this evening. We also say goodbye to the apostrophe in the word ‘you’re’.”
