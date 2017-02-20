The 69th annual WGA Awards are being handed out tonight in dual ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles, and Deadline is live blogging from both venues. We also will be updating the winners list live (see below), so refresh regularly for the latest.

In the running for original screenplay are Hell or High Water (written by Taylor Sheridan), La La Land (Damien Chazelle), Loving (Jeff Nichols), Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan) and Moonlight (Barry Jenkins). Vying for the adapted prize are Arrival (Eric Heisserer), Deadpool (Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick), Fences (the late August Wilson), Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi) and Nocturnal Animals (Tom Ford). There is a twist this year: Moonlight and Loving are in the Original category per the WGA but were in the Adapted race for the Oscars. Moonlight got an Oscar nom, but Loving did not.

Winning in either top category is a good omen for the nominated writers. Seven of the past 10 WGA winners for original screenplay have gone on to win the Oscar, including Spotlight last year. The chances are even better in the adapted category, where nine of the past 10 WGA winners also scooped the Academy Award, including The Big Short in 2016.

On the TV side, FX’s The Americans, AMC’s Better Call Saul, HBO’s Game of Thrones, Netflix’s Stranger Things and HBO’s Westworld are up for the drama series trophies, and vying for the comedy series award are FX’s Atlanta, HBO’s Veep and Silicon Valley, Amazon’s Transparent and Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Atlanta and Westworld also are nominated in the new series category, along with NBC’s This Is Us — the lone broadcast nominee – and FX’s Better Things.

Among the writers getting special honors tonight in Los Angeles are Oliver Stone, who will receive the Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement, and Aaron Sorkin, who is getting the Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award for Television Writing Achievement. Comic Relief and Red Nose Day founder Richard Curtis, will receive the Valentine Davies Award, the guild’s top humanitarian honor. Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami, died in July, will receive posthumously the Jean Renoir Award for International Screenwriting Achievement. The Paul Selvin Award goes to Susannah Grant for her Emmy-nominated script for Confirmation, which “best embodies the spirit of constitutional rights and civil liberties that are indispensable to the survival of free writers everywhere.” Honorees at the Manhattan confab will to Policing the Police documentarian Jelani Cobb, will be the first recipient of the WGA West’s newly created Walter Bernstein Award; John Waters, the Ian McLellan Hunter Award for Career Achievement; Steve O’Donnell, the Herb Sargent Award for Comedy Excellence; and Courtney Simon, the Richard B. Jablow Award for Devoted Service to the Guild.

Patton Oswalt is back to host the LA ceremony — watch his opening monologue below — and Lewis Black returns to emcee in NYC. Deadline’s Anthony D’Alessandro and Matt Grobar are at the Beverly Hilton, and Jeremy Gerard has Gotham duty at the Edison Ballroom. Here is the list of winners so far, with the live blog below.

COMEDY / VARIETY – MUSIC, AWARDS, TRIBUTES – SPECIALS
Triumph’s Election Special
Written by Andy Breckman, Josh Comers, David Feldman, R J Fried, Jarrett Grode, Ben Joseph, Matthew Kirsch, Michael Koman, Mike Lawrence, Brian Reich, Craig Rowin, Robert Smigel, Zach Smilovitz, Andrew Weinberg; Hulu

EPISODIC COMEDY
“Kimmy Goes on a Playdate!” (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Written by Robert Carlock; Netflix

ON-AIR PROMOTION (TELEVISION, NEW MEDIA OR RADIO)
“CBS On-Air Reel”
Written by Brian Retchless; CBS On-Air Promotion

DAYTIME DRAMA
General Hospital, Writers: Shelly Altman, Anna Theresa Cascio, Andrea Archer

CHILDREN’S SCRIPT – LONG FORM OR SPECIAL
Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas
Written by Geri Cole & Ken Scarborough; HBO

CHILDREN’S SCRIPT – EPISODIC AND SPECIALS
“Mel vs. The Night Mare of Normal Street” (Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street)
Written by Laurie Parres; Amazon Studios

EPISODIC DRAMA
“The Trip” (This Is Us), Written by Vera Herbert; NBC

matthewgrobar February 19, 20176:08 pm

Fake Trump: “George Jefferson – what a great businessman. What a credit to his race. It took a whole lot of trying to get up that hill. Good times, good times- aren’t we lucky we got him?”

matthewgrobar February 19, 20176:07 pm

Fake Trump: “I love the blacks. Here we go, let’s get tense. Can someone here set up a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus? Where are the writers from Black-ish?” 

matthewgrobar February 19, 20176:06 pm

Fake Trump: “All you people who use Final Draft – total disaster. Complete disaster. I’m going to build a firewall around Final Draft and Movie Magic is going to pay for it…What a nerd joke.”

matthewgrobar February 19, 20176:05 pm

Fake Trump: “Billy Bush is reduced to doing shows no one else will do, which is why I saw him here. What a dig, right? What a dig. The Writers Guild is bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime, and they’re bringing awful spec scripts of 2 Broke Girls.”

matthewgrobar February 19, 20176:04 pm

Trump impersonator on stage on the West Coast right now

Erik Pedersen February 19, 20176:01 pm

(Jeremy Gerard) Letterman is in full Aanta beard, with rows of basketballs. “I wish I could be there but at my new job I’m working at Dix.”

Erik Pedersen February 19, 20175:59 pm

Erik Pedersen February 19, 20175:57 pm

(Jeremy Gerard) Steve Young gives the Herb Sargent Award to Steve O’Donnell.
“When he hired me at Late Night, he saw a glimmer and helped me along the rocky path of getting better.”

Erik Pedersen February 19, 20175:56 pm

Here is video of Patton Oswalt’s opening monologue:

Erik Pedersen February 19, 20175:50 pm

(Jeremy Gerard) Alex Wagner says, “Newswriting is real writing done under incredible pressure and dealing with facts.” See gives the award to Muhammad Ali, Remembering A Legend”

matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:49 pm

“Robert Smigel told us to do a bit where we talk in a Triumph voice, but I don’t think I want to do that and make an ass of myself.” — Triumph writer

Erik Pedersen February 19, 20175:48 pm

Triump the Insult Comic Dog is set to be a presenter tonight as well.

Erik Pedersen February 19, 20175:47 pm

(Jeremy Gerard) Michael Koman accepting says we wrote planning to lose so ‘we have a lot of work to do.”

Nellie Andreeva February 19, 20175:47 pm

‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ co-creator Robert Carlock also won the Episodic Comedy category in 2010 for ’30 Rock.’

matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:47 pm

“I’m just so honored to be part of the proud tradition of Asian Americans in Hollywood, which includes, most recently, Tilda Swinton in Doctor Strange.” — Randall Park, Fresh off the Boat

Erik Pedersen February 19, 20175:46 pm

Winner:

COMEDY
/ VARIETY – MUSIC, AWARDS, TRIBUTES – SPECIALS

Triumph’s Election Special”
Written by Andy Breckman,
Josh Comers, David Feldman, R J Fried, Jarrett Grode, Ben Joseph, Matthew
Kirsch, Michael Koman, Mike Lawrence, Brian Reich, Craig Rowin, Robert Smigel,
Zach Smilovitz, Andrew Weinberg; Hulu

Anthony D'Alessandro February 19, 20175:45 pm

From WGA East Awards Ceremony

Anthony D'Alessandro February 19, 20175:44 pm

Erik Pedersen February 19, 20175:44 pm

Winner:

EPISODIC
COMEDY

“Kimmy Goes on
a Playdate!” (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt),
Written by Robert Carlock; Netflix

matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:43 pm

Oswalt loves Dirty Grandpa, apparently – the film was jokingly included in the best screenplay package

Erik Pedersen February 19, 20175:42 pm

Nellie Andreeva February 19, 20175:42 pm

This year’s edition of Red Nose Day will be highlighted by a reunion of Curtis’ ‘Love Actually’

matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:42 pm

Oswalt: “I agree with you. I gotta say, the shoe you grabbed James [Woods], i sold it online to a subreddit group. They are worshipping it. I raised so much money right now for a transgender terrorist group. I’m so glad that’s where the money went.”

Erik Pedersen February 19, 20175:40 pm

He also created Red Nose Day, whose first telethon was in 1988. It formally launched Stateside in 2015.

matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:39 pm

Curtis: “It’s complicated, but better get the shit kicked out of you for trying to improve peoples’ lives than try to make BBC more money.”

Erik Pedersen February 19, 20175:39 pm

Curtis co-founded Comic Relief in 1985 

matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:38 pm

Curtis: “I just want to say something to you, which is that my experience is that the people who are working to campaign, and the people who are working to save and change peoples’ lives could really do with your help. I’m sure I’m preaching to the converted. Your ideas will be excellent and will make changes to peoples’ lives, and save precious lives. What’s been so extraordinary about my experience is the miracle that happens when you open the door to peoples’ good side. It’s like a super power.” 

Erik Pedersen February 19, 20175:36 pm

(Jeremy Gerard) While I was writing, President Trump’s press conference came on We are living in fictional times. What the hell is fiction anymore when our reality comes off as fiction?

matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:36 pm

Curtis: “These are very complex times. I wanted to say to everyone in this room, thank you for the extraordinary thing you to do our lives. Films and tv and radio are so important to the texture of our lives. My girlfriend and I binged The Crown and she said it was the happiest we’ve been in bed in a decade. It’s a wonderful thing that TV does in making us happier, and making us learn and empathize with things.”

Nellie Andreeva February 19, 20175:35 pm

This is the second consecutive WGA Award for ‘General Hospital’ as the union had been spreading the wealth the past several years among the four surviving daytime dramas. 

matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:34 pm

“Jeff Goldblum is the nicest [actor]. If Hugh Grant had been like him, I’d have had such a happy life.— Richard Curtis

Erik Pedersen February 19, 20175:33 pm

Jeremy Gerard: Lewis Black says: Can we please get this over as quickly as possible Because I need new screeners. nd I beg you, stop sending scripts.

matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:32 pm

Goldblum discussing Curtis’ philanthropic work with Red Nose Day events which have raised over 1 billion dollars toward fighting childhood poverty

matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:32 pm

“More than his beautiful words, he’s a true mensch. I think that’s a show business term. I can’t say that I’m all that familiar.” Jeff Goldblum, presenting

Erik Pedersen February 19, 20175:32 pm

Note: Jeremy’s posts will be under my byline (see below) as we’re having a spot of technical trouble. 

Erik Pedersen February 19, 20175:31 pm

Jeremy Gerard: OK, we’re getting started here in New York at te Edison Ballroom.

matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:30 pm

Valentine Davies Award – Richard Curtis

matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:30 pm

“The worst career advice we ever got is when we slipped our Stranger Things script to an A-list producer who said move it out of the ’80s, and get rid of the kids.” – The Duffer Brothers

Erik Pedersen February 19, 20175:30 pm

Winner:

DAYTIME
DRAMA

General Hospital, Writers: Shelly
Altman, Anna Theresa Cascio, Andrea Archer 

Erik Pedersen February 19, 20175:29 pm

Winner:

ON-AIR PROMOTION (RADIO)
“CBS On-Air Reel,” Written by Brian Retchless; CBS On-Air Promotion
matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:29 pm

The Worst Career Advice I Ever Received segment is going on around the room

Erik Pedersen February 19, 20175:27 pm

So far: One for broadcast, one for streaming service and one for premium cable. We’re looking at you, basic cable.

Erik Pedersen February 19, 20175:24 pm

Winner:

CHILDREN’S SCRIPT – LONG FORM OR SPECIAL
Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas, Written by Geri Cole & Ken
Scarborough; HBO

matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:22 pm

They weren’t kidding about the Making a Murderer playoff music. Spectacular

matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:21 pm

“I’ve been writing for 22 years and this is my first award. It was really satisfying to write about a fear that I think all of us have—of being alone.” — Laurie Parres

Erik Pedersen February 19, 20175:20 pm

Winner:

CHILDREN’S
SCRIPT – EPISODIC AND SPECIALS

 “Mel vs. The Night Mare of Normal Street” (Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street),
Written by Laurie Parres; Amazon Studios

Erik Pedersen February 19, 20175:19 pm

Breaking news: A network show wins an award. For anything.

matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:18 pm

“I’ve never done a children’s show. Just shows about people over 40 having sex. It’s very sad.”  — Michaela Watkins

Erik Pedersen February 19, 20175:18 pm

Winner:

EPISODIC
DRAMA

 “The Trip” (This
Is Us), Written by Vera Herbert; NBC

Erik Pedersen February 19, 20175:17 pm

Oswalt has had another busy awards season — not as a nominee but as host. He also has emceed the Art Directors Guild and Visual Effect Society’s shindigs.

matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:13 pm

Oswalt: “Just remember, the longer your speeches go, the longer Steve Avery stays in prison.”  

matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:12 pm

Oswalt: “We’re going to play the Making a Murderer theme if you go over [in your speeches] tonight. This is what happens.” Cue the violins.

matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:12 pm

Tonight began, by the way, with a faux video package alluding to screenwriters’ communist ties

matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:11 pm

Oswalt: “James Woods is laughing. So relax. Have fun tonight.”

matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:11 pm

Oswalt: “See, there’s some peace here. I’m reaching out. And I feel bad for Trump. Here’s what happened. They had the correspondents dinner, Obama went up and made fun of Obama, and Trump said, I’m taking his job. Now he’s sitting there saying, this job sucks! My life before this was amazing! Donald Trump taking Obama’s job would be like if the head of linguistics at Rutgers insulted David Lee Roth, and he said, I’m the head of linguistics at Rutgers. Bring on the hookers and cocaine!”

matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:09 pm

“Oh, all those egg avatars gone. That’s terrible!” – Oswalt

matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:09 pm

“I left half my twitter following tonight coming here” – James Woods

matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:09 pm

James Woods just leapt on stage

matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:08 pm

Oswalt: “People here tonight are angry about two things. That Deadpool is nominated and Trump is President. Donald Trump, I want to be very careful about making jokes about – one, for fear of getting kicked to death tonight by James Woods,” he joked.

Erik Pedersen February 19, 20175:08 pm

While they’re under way at the Beverly Hilton, the main course was just served at the Edison Ballroom in Manhattan.

matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:08 pm

Oswalt: Loving and Fences and Moonlight and Hidden Figures. This year just incredibly talented African American casts. Jewish producers, give yourselves a round of applause for making that happen.”

matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:07 pm

Oswalt: “La La Land is a gorgeous throwback musical. It’s also the word Ben Carson refers to the vagina as, which is nice!”

matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:07 pm

Oswalt: “It doesn’t matter who wins tonight, you are all haters and losers. Remember that please.” 

matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:06 pm

“Welcome to the last ever WGA Awards. Every award comes with some antibiotics and nine shotgun shells. We celebrate the end of the written word this evening. We also say goodbye to the apostrophe in the word ‘you’re’.” 

matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:06 pm

“Who better to secure the WGA than two soldiers from the Russian federation?” host Patton Oswalt asks

matthewgrobar February 19, 20175:05 pm

We’re a-go here at the Beverly Hilton