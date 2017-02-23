Awkward alum Wesam Keesh has joined the series-regular cast of ABC’s legal drama pilot from Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers’ Shondaland and ABC Studios. Set in the Southern District of New York Federal Court, aka “The Mother Court,” the legal drama follows brand-new lawyers working for both the defense and the prosecution as they handle the most high-profile and high-stakes cases in the country – all as their personal lives intersect. The project is written by Scandal‘s Paul William Davies and directed by Tom Verica. Keesh will play Jay, a recent law school grad who’s about to begin his career as a public defender in the prestigious district court. Keesh recurred for all five seasons on MTV’s Awkward and will be seen in an upcoming episode of Chicago Justice. He is repped by Joseph Le Talent Agency, Stagecoach Entertainment, and attorney Ryan Goodell.

Neil Brown Jr. (Straight Outta Compton) is set as a series regular in CBS’ untitled Navy SEAL drama pilot from former Justified executive producers Ben Cavell, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly, and Shameless and Animal Kingdom executive producer Chris Chulack. Written by Cavell, the untitled project follows the lives of the elite Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask. Brown will play Ray, the longest-tenured member of Jason’s (not yet cast) assault team, and his most trusted friend and colleague. Cavell, Timberman, Beverly and Chulack executive produce for CBS TV Studios and Chulack will direct the pilot. Brown appeared as DJ Yella in Universal’s Straight Outta Compton and mostly recently recurred on HBO’s Insecure and BBC America’s Dirk Gently. He will next be seen in Mark Gordon’s war film Sand Castle for Netflix, as well as Netflix’s Swedish remake Naked, and thriller Labyrinth alongside Johnny Depp. Brown is repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and David Dean Management.