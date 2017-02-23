Awkward alum Wesam Keesh has joined the series-regular cast of ABC’s legal drama pilot from Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers’ Shondaland and ABC Studios.

Set in the Southern District of New York Federal Court, aka “The Mother Court,” the legal drama follows brand-new lawyers working for both the defense and the prosecution as they handle the most high-profile and high-stakes cases in the country – all as their personal lives intersect. The project is written by Scandal‘s Paul William Davies and directed by Tom Verica.

Keesh will play Jay, a recent law school grad who’s about to begin his career as a public defender in the prestigious district court.

Keesh recurred for all five seasons on MTV’s Awkward and will be seen in an upcoming episode of Chicago Justice. He is repped by Joseph Le Talent Agency, Stagecoach Entertainment, and attorney Ryan Goodell.